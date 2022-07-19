Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. Jul 2022 at 18:09

Socks brand Fusakle lacks money, asks customers for help

The well-known brand claims financial difficulties are temporary.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Fusakle, a Slovak sock manufacturer, first began to offer its products at Bratislava's Good Market events several years ago.Fusakle, a Slovak sock manufacturer, first began to offer its products at Bratislava's Good Market events several years ago. (Source: TASR)

A popular sock manufacturer in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Fusakle, is going through hard times.

“Coronavirus, war, inflation and rising input costs have had a strong negative impact on us,” the brand admitted July 18 on Facebook.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

In the same post, the brand, which is owned by the Eric SK company, is asking customers to help save Fusakle.

Lack of money due to restrictions

The owner, Andrej Bartalos, is hoping people will positively respond to the call and give a hand.

“Our problem lies in the short-term lack of cash outside the main sock season, but at the same time in the higher stock of goods,” Bartalos told the tvnoviny.sk news website.

The firm that makes socks, underwear, and other pieces of clothing with fun and colourful prints gives jobs to several hundreds of people in Slovakia.

Bartalos went on to explain that, as a firm heavily reliant on cold-weather seasons, they did not manage to create a financial reserve big enough to cover the brand’s operation in the remaining months due to various coronavirus restrictions last winter, along with restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people earlier on.

Rising sales

Moreover, customers’ shopping behaviour has changed. The brand, whose history dates to 2015, had to close several stores and dismiss some workers in Slovakia and Czechia.

In December 2020, the firm ran 48 Fusakle stores in both countries.

The firm’s sales have been regularly increasing, totaling almost €9 million in 2021, but its profit fell from €1.3 million in 2020 to €663,000 last year, the Finstat.sk website claims.

SkryťRemove ad

Fusakle is not the first sock brand undergoing difficulties. Dedoles, which became known thanks to animated hamsters in its adverts, admitted to problems in April.

Top stories

"Pictures of the Old World", a Slovak documentary, was made in 1972.

Communists banned one of the greatest Slovak films due to “ugly” people

In 1972, director Dušan Hanák made “Pictures of the Old World” with old people living in the Slovak countryside.


18. jul

News digest: Fourth Covid-19 dose for over 50s

Fusakle in financial difficulties. A pride festival is nearing.


16 h
Cracks in the soil near Oponice, Nitra Region.

Slovakia to swelter longer. Heat alerts issued until Thursday

Due to drinking water shortage, the country has declared an emergency situation in some towns.


18. jul
Many times even cucumbers sold in grocery stores were wrapped in plastic packaging. Edible packaging developed in cooperation with Slovak scientists could reduce huge amount of plastic waste.

Edible packaging, cooking ingredient of the future

Transparent foil is made from natural materials.


18. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad