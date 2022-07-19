Socks company Fusakle lacks money, asks customers for help

The well-known brand claims financial difficulties are temporary.

Fusakle, a Slovak sock manufacturer, first began to offer its products at Bratislava's Good Market events several years ago. (Source: TASR)

A popular sock manufacturer in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Fusakle, is going through hard times.

“Coronavirus, war, inflation and rising input costs have had a strong negative impact on us,” the firm admitted July 18 on Facebook.

In the same post, the company is asking customers to help save the brand.

Lack of money due to restrictions

The owner, Andrej Bartalos, is hoping people will positively respond to the call and give a hand.

“Our problem lies in the short-term lack of cash outside the main sock season, but at the same time in the higher stock of goods,” Bartalos told the tvnoviny.sk news website.

The brand that makes socks, underwear, and other pieces of clothing with fun and colourful prints gives jobs to several hundreds of people in Slovakia.

Bartalos went on to explain that, as a firm heavily reliant on cold-weather seasons, they did not manage to create a financial reserve big enough to cover the firm’s operation in the remaining months due to various coronavirus restrictions last winter, along with restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people earlier on.

Rising sales

Moreover, customers’ shopping behaviour has changed. The company, whose history dates to 2015, had to close several stores and dismiss some workers in Slovakia and Czechia.

In December 2020, the firm ran 48 stores in both countries.

Though Fusakle’s sales have been increasing, totaling almost €92 million in 2021, it did not make any profit last year, the Finstat.sk website claims. The firm’s financial loss rose to more than €1 million.

Fusakle is not the first sock manufacturer undergoing difficulties. Dedoles, which became known thanks to animated hamsters in its adverts, admitted to problems in April.