Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jul 2022 at 19:10

News digest: Fourth Covid-19 dose for over 50s

Fusakle in financial difficulties. A pride festival is nearing.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Tuesday, July 19 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Fourth coronavirus dose for over 50s

A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children. A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children. (Source: SITA/AP)

Slovakia will start vaccinating over 50s with the fourth Covid-19 dose, the Denník N daily has reported.

The dose will be offered only to those people in the group who recovered from Covid-19 at least three months ago or received the last jab four months ago. Children under 12 with immune disorders will also be entitled to the fourth dose.

However, Slovakia will vaccinate them with a vaccine for the original coronavirus variant. The vaccines against Omicron should arrive in September.

Vaccination should start in the next few days. Slovakia started vaccination with the fourth dose already in March, but has been only accessible to people with reduced immunity so far.

Events to look forward to

  • Another Rainbow Pride, an annual celebration of LGBT+ community, will take place on July 23 in Bratislava.
  • The European Youth Olympic Festival will kick off on July 24 in Banská Bystrica.

FEATURE FOR TUESDAY

New route for cyclists in Prešov

A new cycling route has opened for cyclists in Prešov. A new cycling route has opened for cyclists in Prešov. (Source: TASR)

After 17 years of preparation, Prešov opened a "bicycle railway" connecting the city with the Sigord recreational area.

The 6.5-kilometre route follows a former navigable canal, later a forest narrow-gauge railway, which was used to transport wood to the saltworks.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • Slovak Technical University and Comenius University, both located in Bratislava, were ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world, the latest Shanghai Ranking's Academic Ranking of World Universities shows.
  • Entrepreneurs from Russia have long been one of the most frequent foreign owners of Slovak firms. As can be seen from Dun & Bradstreet's data, their number has decreased continuously since 2019. According to this year's data, Russians in Slovakia own 1,110 capital firms with a total capital of €71 million.
Defence ministers of Slovakia and Slovenia, Jaroslav Naď and Marjan Šarec visited soldiers at the Lešť military training area in central Slovakia on July 19, 2022. Defence ministers of Slovakia and Slovenia, Jaroslav Naď and Marjan Šarec visited soldiers at the Lešť military training area in central Slovakia on July 19, 2022. (Source: TASR)
  • Half a hectare of military forest burned down in the Levočské Vrchy hills, eastern Slovakia, on Monday, July 18.
  • Slovakia reported 982 new Covid-19 cases on July 18.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Cracks in the soil near Oponice, Nitra Region.

Slovakia to swelter longer. Heat alerts issued until Thursday

Due to drinking water shortage, the country has declared an emergency situation in some towns.


18. jul
Many times even cucumbers sold in grocery stores were wrapped in plastic packaging. Edible packaging developed in cooperation with Slovak scientists could reduce huge amount of plastic waste.

Edible packaging, cooking ingredient of the future

Transparent foil is made from natural materials.


18. jul
PM Eduard Heger with SaS leader Richard Sulík (right) and OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič (left) announce the arrival of Volvo.

As the mercury rises, Slovak politicians will “cool off” – or so we are told

Heger and Sulík have identified the “main” problem in the coalition, but they differ over what it is.


18. jul
The social partners announced the new minimum wage for 2023 at a joint press conference.

Trade unions and employers clinch agreement to boost minimum wage

The minimum monthly wage will be €700 in 2023. Work bonuses for weekends and nights remain frozen.


15. jul

