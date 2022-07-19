News digest: Fourth Covid-19 dose for over 50s

Fusakle in financial difficulties. A pride festival is nearing.

Good evening. The Tuesday, July 19 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Fourth coronavirus dose for over 50s

A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children. (Source: SITA/AP)

Slovakia will start vaccinating over 50s with the fourth Covid-19 dose, the Denník N daily has reported.

The dose will be offered only to those people in the group who recovered from Covid-19 at least three months ago or received the last jab four months ago. Children under 12 with immune disorders will also be entitled to the fourth dose.

However, Slovakia will vaccinate them with a vaccine for the original coronavirus variant. The vaccines against Omicron should arrive in September.

Vaccination should start in the next few days. Slovakia started vaccination with the fourth dose already in March, but has been only accessible to people with reduced immunity so far.

EU: The Commission has referred Slovakia to the EU court over failure to provide data link services to aircraft operators.

The Commission has referred Slovakia to the EU court over failure to provide data link services to aircraft operators. BUSINESS: Fusakle, a socks company, is having financial difficulties.

Events to look forward to

Another Rainbow Pride , an annual celebration of LGBT+ community, will take place on July 23 in Bratislava.

, an annual celebration of LGBT+ community, will take place on July 23 in Bratislava. The European Youth Olympic Festival will kick off on July 24 in Banská Bystrica.

FEATURE FOR TUESDAY

New route for cyclists in Prešov

A new cycling route has opened for cyclists in Prešov. (Source: TASR)

After 17 years of preparation, Prešov opened a "bicycle railway" connecting the city with the Sigord recreational area.

The 6.5-kilometre route follows a former navigable canal, later a forest narrow-gauge railway, which was used to transport wood to the saltworks.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Slovak Technical University and Comenius University , both located in Bratislava, were ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world, the latest Shanghai Ranking's Academic Ranking of World Universities shows.

, both located in Bratislava, were ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world, the latest Shanghai Ranking's Academic Ranking of World Universities shows. Entrepreneurs from Russia have long been one of the most frequent foreign owners of Slovak firms. As can be seen from Dun & Bradstreet's data, their number has decreased continuously since 2019. According to this year's data, Russians in Slovakia own 1,110 capital firms with a total capital of €71 million.

Defence ministers of Slovakia and Slovenia, Jaroslav Naď and Marjan Šarec visited soldiers at the Lešť military training area in central Slovakia on July 19, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Half a hectare of military forest burned down in the Levočské Vrchy hills , eastern Slovakia, on Monday, July 18.

, eastern Slovakia, on Monday, July 18. Slovakia reported 982 new Covid-19 cases on July 18.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.