Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Jul 2022 at 11:58

New fears of winter gas problems

Warnings over effects of Nord Stream 1 halt come after earlier assurances on Slovak reserves

Compiled by Spectator staff
A view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany.A view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. (Source: AP/TASR)

Slovakia may face problems with gas supplies this winter, despite previous claims from the Economy Ministry that reserves are enough to last well into next year.

According to the Denník N daily Slovakia may be affected if Russia halts flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that pumps gas into Europe, citing recent comments from European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn and a study by the International Monetary Fund, published on July 19.

"We are working on the worst possible scenario, and that scenario, and assumption therefore, is that Gazprom will no longer deliver any gas to Europe... We are basing our winter preparedness plans on the worst possible scenario," the European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said, as quoted by the Reuters newswire.

No Russian gas in Europe this winter?

