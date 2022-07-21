Slovak considered for EU sanction list

Leader of the European branch of the pro-Putin gang Night Wolves proposed for the blacklist.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The leader of the European chapter of the Night Wolves motorcycle gang, a Slovak citizen, may end up on the EU sanction list.

Jozef Hambálek was among the people on the blacklist discussed by EU officials on July 18, the EUobserver website wrote, citing the official document. Members of the biker gang, financially supported by the Russian government, cannot continue with their agenda within EU borders for actively spreading propaganda, argue the officials who proposed putting them on the sanction list.

If he does end up on the blacklist, the Slovak authorities will be obliged to prevent Hambálek from crossing the state border and freeze his assets.

Who is Hambálek?

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Hambálek, president of the club's European chapter, stands accused of training members in a camp in Slovakia for combat in Ukraine, the Reuters newswire reported. He "has close ties with the former Slovakian government and can be connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin," the newswire cites from the document.

He stirred controversy in Slovakia when he set up the local Night Wolves base camp in the western-Slovak municipality of Dolná Krupá, just outside the city of Trnava.