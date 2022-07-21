Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Jul 2022 at 11:24  I Premium content

Slovak considered for EU sanction list

Leader of the European branch of the pro-Putin gang Night Wolves proposed for the blacklist.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Biker gang Night WolvesBiker gang Night Wolves (Source: SME)

The leader of the European chapter of the Night Wolves motorcycle gang, a Slovak citizen, may end up on the EU sanction list.

Jozef Hambálek was among the people on the blacklist discussed by EU officials on July 18, the EUobserver website wrote, citing the official document. Members of the biker gang, financially supported by the Russian government, cannot continue with their agenda within EU borders for actively spreading propaganda, argue the officials who proposed putting them on the sanction list.

If he does end up on the blacklist, the Slovak authorities will be obliged to prevent Hambálek from crossing the state border and freeze his assets.

Who is Hambálek?

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Hambálek, president of the club's European chapter, stands accused of training members in a camp in Slovakia for combat in Ukraine, the Reuters newswire reported. He "has close ties with the former Slovakian government and can be connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin," the newswire cites from the document.

He stirred controversy in Slovakia when he set up the local Night Wolves base camp in the western-Slovak municipality of Dolná Krupá, just outside the city of Trnava.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

A view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany.

New fears of winter gas problems

Warnings over effects of Nord Stream 1 halt come after earlier assurances on Slovak reserves


20. jul
Many times even cucumbers sold in grocery stores were wrapped in plastic packaging. Edible packaging developed in cooperation with Slovak scientists could reduce huge amount of plastic waste.

Edible packaging, cooking ingredient of the future

Transparent foil is made from natural materials.


18. jul
A view from Strečno Castle.

Renovated torture chamber opens at Strečno Castle

Also on display are findings discovered during research at the surrounding castles, but especially at Strečno Castle, that reveal bits of life over the ages.


16. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad