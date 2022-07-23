War reminds us that we are united by shared values

We believe that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights and cannot be compromised. In marking Banská Bystrica Pride on June 25, Bratislava Pride on July 23, Košice Pride on August 27, and other Pride events around the country, we honour the resilience of LGBTQI+ people as they fight to live authentically and freely in Slovakia and around the world.
Pride is an opportunity to recognise the many ways LGBTQI+ communities enhance and contribute to all of our societies.
Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine reminds us that we are united by shared values, including support for human rights. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that each person is entitled to human rights and fundamental freedoms. Similarly, the principles of the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union enshrine equal treatment of all, including LGBTQI+ people.
We also recognise the efforts of LGBTQI+ human rights defenders and civil society organizations as they work tirelessly to advance respect for the human rights of all. They are partners and allies.
Strong and healthy democracies ensure LGBTQI+ people can enjoy full participation in society and access all the benefits available to their citizens. Countries are stronger when all people – regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics – are fully recognised as free and equal members of society.
Embassy of the Republic of Albania to the Slovak Republic Embassy of Australia
Embassy of Austria
Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium
Office of the Embassy of Canada
Embassy of the Czech Republic
Embassy of Denmark
Embassy of Estonia
Representation of the European Commission in Slovakia
European Parliament Liaison Office in Slovakia
Embassy of Finland
General Delegation of Flanders
Ambassade de France en Slovaquie
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany
Embassy of Greece
Embassy of Iceland
Embassy of Ireland
Embassy of Italy
Embassy of the Republic of Latvia
Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania
Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Slovak Republic
New Zealand Embassy
Royal Norwegian Embassy
Embassy of Portugal
Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia
Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain
Embassy of Sweden
Embassy of Switzerland
Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Embassy of the United States of America
Mária Kolíková, Minister of Justice of the Slovak Republic
Radoslav Kutaš, State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic
Silvia Porubänová, Executive Director, and team of Slovak National Centre for Human Rights
Matúš Vallo, Mayor of Bratislava