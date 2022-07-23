War reminds us that we are united by shared values

Embassies support Pride events around Slovakia.

We believe that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights and cannot be compromised. In marking Banská Bystrica Pride on June 25, Bratislava Pride on July 23, Košice Pride on August 27, and other Pride events around the country, we honour the resilience of LGBTQI+ people as they fight to live authentically and freely in Slovakia and around the world.

Pride is an opportunity to recognise the many ways LGBTQI+ communities enhance and contribute to all of our societies.

Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine reminds us that we are united by shared values, including support for human rights. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that each person is entitled to human rights and fundamental freedoms. Similarly, the principles of the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union enshrine equal treatment of all, including LGBTQI+ people.

We also recognise the efforts of LGBTQI+ human rights defenders and civil society organizations as they work tirelessly to advance respect for the human rights of all. They are partners and allies.

Strong and healthy democracies ensure LGBTQI+ people can enjoy full participation in society and access all the benefits available to their citizens. Countries are stronger when all people – regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics – are fully recognised as free and equal members of society.

Embassy of the Republic of Albania to the Slovak Republic Embassy of Australia

Embassy of Austria

Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium

Office of the Embassy of Canada

Embassy of the Czech Republic

Embassy of Denmark

Embassy of Estonia

Representation of the European Commission in Slovakia

European Parliament Liaison Office in Slovakia

Embassy of Finland

General Delegation of Flanders

Ambassade de France en Slovaquie

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

Embassy of Greece

Embassy of Iceland

Embassy of Ireland

Embassy of Italy

Embassy of the Republic of Latvia

Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania

Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Slovak Republic

New Zealand Embassy

Royal Norwegian Embassy

Embassy of Portugal

Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia

Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain

Embassy of Sweden

Embassy of Switzerland

Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Embassy of the United States of America

Mária Kolíková, Minister of Justice of the Slovak Republic

Radoslav Kutaš, State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

Silvia Porubänová, Executive Director, and team of Slovak National Centre for Human Rights

Matúš Vallo, Mayor of Bratislava