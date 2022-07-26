Poprad airport staff ready to quit over director’s behaviour

Poprad-Tatry Airport workers have announced that they will quit their jobs in two months unless the airport’s executive director Peter Dujava steps down.
The international airport in eastern Slovakia employs almost 70 people.
The Transport Ministry promises to resolve a conflict between two parties.
