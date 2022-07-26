Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Jul 2022 at 17:43

Poprad airport staff ready to quit over director’s behaviour

The Transport Ministry promises to resolve a conflict between two parties.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Poprad-Tatry Airport in eastern Slovakia is owned by The Transport Ministry and the towns of Poprad and Vysoké Tatry.Poprad-Tatry Airport in eastern Slovakia is owned by The Transport Ministry and the towns of Poprad and Vysoké Tatry. (Source: Facebook/Poprad-Tatry International Airport)

Poprad-Tatry Airport workers have announced that they will quit their jobs in two months unless the airport’s executive director Peter Dujava steps down.

The international airport in eastern Slovakia employs almost 70 people.

