Ukraine has not said if Robert Fico and others will face any sanctions.

Former PM and Smer chair Robert Fico is featured on Ukraine's list of pro-Russian propagandists. (Source: TASR)

Former triple Slovak prime minister Robert Fico has been put on Ukraine’s list of well-known people, mostly from the West, who disseminate Russian propaganda in different ways.

Founded by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, it was the Ukrainian Centre for Countering Disinformation that compiled the list of 75 pro-Russian propagandists and published it in mid-July.