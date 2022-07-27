Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Jul 2022 at 11:02  I Premium content

Minister praises exemptions as EU gas cut deal agreed

Sulík says country is ready even if Russian gas stops flowing "tomorrow".

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Richard SulíkRichard Sulík (Source: TASR)

Slovak government officials have welcomed an agreement for member states to voluntary cut gas consumption amid growing fears of disruption to supplies this winter.

On July 26, at an extraordinary session of the Energy Council, ministers from EU states passed a regulation on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15 percent this winter, with an option to make the cut mandatory if there is a substantial risk of a severe shortage across the bloc.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

EU member states say they are preparing for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia this winter, arguing that Russia is using energy supplies as a weapon.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS), who represented Slovakia at the Council talks, was happy with the final deal, including exemption agreements.

He also said that Slovakia had made sure it filled its underground gas storage units.

“Thanks to that, we have more gas in storage than the European Commission demands, which will also be taken into consideration,” he said, as quoted by Sme.

Protected customers should not be affected

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Ukraine puts ex-PM Fico on a blacklist

The Commission trademarks Slovak flatbread. Period vehicle inspection will return in September.


23 h
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger met in Berlin in mid June.

Germans in Slovakia: Defence is a new pillar in bilateral cooperation

Interview with German ambassador to Slovakia, the importance of Germany for the Slovak economy, the recycling of aluminium in a carmaker, a joint exhibition of historical maps and more.


26. jul
Stock image.

Slovak scientists look into a way to fight antibiotic resistance

Global problem arose because people overused antibiotics.


25. jul
A specialised centre for technical vehicle checks and emissions test (STK) in Martin, central Slovakia.

Periodic vehicle inspection put off by coronavirus return

Slovakia began to extend the validity of expired vehicle inspections during the coronavirus outbreak.


25. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad