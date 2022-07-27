Minister praises exemptions as EU gas cut deal agreed

Sulík says country is ready even if Russian gas stops flowing "tomorrow".

Slovak government officials have welcomed an agreement for member states to voluntary cut gas consumption amid growing fears of disruption to supplies this winter.

On July 26, at an extraordinary session of the Energy Council, ministers from EU states passed a regulation on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15 percent this winter, with an option to make the cut mandatory if there is a substantial risk of a severe shortage across the bloc.

EU member states say they are preparing for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia this winter, arguing that Russia is using energy supplies as a weapon.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS), who represented Slovakia at the Council talks, was happy with the final deal, including exemption agreements.

He also said that Slovakia had made sure it filled its underground gas storage units.

“Thanks to that, we have more gas in storage than the European Commission demands, which will also be taken into consideration,” he said, as quoted by Sme.

Protected customers should not be affected