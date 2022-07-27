News digest: Slovakia angered by Viktor Orbán's latest claim

Slovak firefighters help in the Czech Republic, and a Slovak charity worker helps in Mongolia.

Good evening. The Wednesday, July 27 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Hungarian PM attacks his Visegrad partners

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok at a press conference after meeting his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Bratislava on July 26, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nom.) understands the stances of Budapest less and less, he admitted in reaction to the statements of Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán from last weekend.

Speaking to the participants of a summer school in Romania on July 23, Orbán spoke of "mixing races" and the decline of the West. He also criticised Hungary's partners within the Visegrad Group, which includes Slovakia.

Hungary takes every opportunity to act differently to the rest of EU. This applies to sanctions towards Russia as well, the Slovak MFA added.

Quote: We are doing what we believe is right. - Slovak MFA Ivan Korčok in response to one of Viktor Orbán's statements from last weekend

NATURE: A rare bird species has been discovered in one Slovak national park.

A rare bird species has been discovered in one Slovak national park. BRATISLAVA: A herd of wild boars feels like home in a Bratislava borough.

A herd of wild boars feels like home in a Bratislava borough. GAS: Slovakia will have to update its national gas emergency plan by September, listing measures on how to reduce gas use.

Slovakia will have to update its national gas emergency plan by September, listing measures on how to reduce gas use. FIRE: Slovakia is helping put out a massive fire in a Czech national park. The Slovak Defence Ministry is also prepared to send one of its helicopters to Czechia.

Slovakia is helping put out a massive fire in a Czech national park. The Slovak Defence Ministry is also prepared to send one of its helicopters to Czechia. BANKS: Two banks in Slovakia have increased interest rates on mortgages in response to the ECB's latest move.

ADVERTORIAL: War and market instability make green energy more important, CEO of Slovakia's energy companies ZSE and VSE Holding Markus Kaune says in an interview.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

A Slovak helps root out Mongolia's problems

Slovak charity worker Jana Žilková.

Mongolia is one the countries most affected by the global climate crisis. Jana Žilková, an ambitious Slovak from Košice, decided to take on the challenge of charity work and is now based in Mongolia's capital, Ulaanbaatar, trying to help the country.

IN OTHER NEWS:

From September at least until the end of next year, the Czech Armed Forces will help protect Slovakia's airspace , the news channel CT24 said.

, the news channel CT24 said. Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) has announced that the ministry she manages will use €200,000 for the fight against disinformation .

. The coronavirus situation is stable, despite rising Covid-19 infections and hospitalised Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nom.) has said. Slovakia is not going to introduce any restrictions, he added. The country reported 1,415 new infections on July 26.

Umbrellas above the main road in Trstená pri Hornáde, eastern Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Former Slovak PM Mikuláš Dzurinda became a member of the international working group dealing with security guarantees for Ukraine . According to him, it should serve as a consultation platform for Ukrainian political leadership. Former Slovak PM Robert Fico has appeared on Ukraine's blacklist.

. According to him, it should serve as a consultation platform for Ukrainian political leadership. Former Slovak PM Robert Fico has appeared on Ukraine's blacklist. Leaving an animal inside a hot car can be treated by the police as an offence, for which a person faces a fine of up to €1,000. Under certain circumstances, the deed can also have criminal consequences in the form of animal cruelty, punishable by imprisonment for up to two years, in more serious cases up to five years, the police noted.

can be treated by the police as an offence, for which a person faces a fine of up to €1,000. Under certain circumstances, the deed can also have criminal consequences in the form of animal cruelty, punishable by imprisonment for up to two years, in more serious cases up to five years, the police noted. Journalist Mária Hlucháňová of the Pravda daily will become the public broadcaster RTVS' new chief of the news section, the broadcaster's new head announced. She worked for the Christian Democratic Movement in the past.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.