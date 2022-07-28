Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
28. Jul 2022 at 10:59  I Premium content

Kofola to curb the use of water after local river dries up

Rajčianka River has dried up in a section measuring a kilometer-and-a-half.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

The Kofola company, which produces a soft drink popular in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, will temporarily use less water after a local river dried up.

A portion of the Rajčianka River, springing near the tourist-loved village of Čičmany in northern Slovakia, has dried up.

Though there is no link between surface supply and deep wells, the Kofola company restricted its use of water in production to the necessary minimum, the local news website MY Žilina reported.

The Kofola plant located in the valley draws about 400,000 cubic metres of water from the territory to make its products. Hydrologist Michal Kravčík sees this as a risk factor. “The dried up river has now shown that it is a very serious problem. Water from the river is being taken without regeneration,” Kravčík said as quoted by My Žilina.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Local municipalities promised to save more water within the region.

An unprecedented drought

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová at a press briefing after her meeting with PM Eduard Heger on July 22, 2022.

Slovak president is losing the popularity contest

Zuzana Čaputová, trust in whom has dropped precipitously over the past year, is under attack by politicians from all sides. Will she run again in 2024?


9 h

News digest: Slovakia angered by Viktor Orbán's latest claim

Slovak firefighters help in the Czech Republic, and a Slovak charity worker helps in Mongolia.


21 h
Illustrative stock photo

ECB move to tame inflation sparks Slovak rate hikes

Warning mortgages may become unaffordable for low-income groups.


27. jul
The number of drones in Slovakia is estimated to be up to 30,000.

Slovak military wants the right to shoot down drones

Thirty flights have been reported since the war started.


26. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad