Kofola to curb the use of water after local river dries up

Rajčianka River has dried up in a section measuring a kilometer-and-a-half.

The Kofola company, which produces a soft drink popular in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, will temporarily use less water after a local river dried up.

A portion of the Rajčianka River, springing near the tourist-loved village of Čičmany in northern Slovakia, has dried up.

Though there is no link between surface supply and deep wells, the Kofola company restricted its use of water in production to the necessary minimum, the local news website MY Žilina reported.

The Kofola plant located in the valley draws about 400,000 cubic metres of water from the territory to make its products. Hydrologist Michal Kravčík sees this as a risk factor. “The dried up river has now shown that it is a very serious problem. Water from the river is being taken without regeneration,” Kravčík said as quoted by My Žilina.

Local municipalities promised to save more water within the region.

An unprecedented drought