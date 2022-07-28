Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

28. Jul 2022 at 10:51

Remember these days the next time you go vote

Don't forget after the temperature drops.

Jakub Filo
Forest fire in Mala Lodina near Kosice. Forest fire in Mala Lodina near Kosice. (Source: Courtesy of Fire and Rescue Service)

Extreme weather? Drying rivers? Wells without water? Burning forests in the Czech Republic and around all Europe? Heat that makes electrical substations explode, rails to expand and runways to fall apart?

Trees going yellow in July, their leaves falling? Harvest in early July and poorer than usual?

This is climate change.

Today, after decades of warnings from scientists, everyone can finally see, feel, hear, and touch climate change. And it will never go away.

The change will forever remain an indelible part of our lives - even today, its effects are felt in our economy, social life, employment and health care.

Thus its high time for politics to feel its effects. Climate change should become the dominant political issue. We should be discussing solutions, the transformation and protection of jobs, social impacts, helping the poor and preventing consequences.

Remember even after it has rained a little, after the fires are extinguished and the temperatures decrease a bit.

Remember this autumn, when you vote in the municipal elections. And then every time you go vote in the future.

©Sme

