Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
28. Jul 2022 at 16:52

Exhibition shows birth of art in Slovakia

Fourth year of the event dedicated to Venus of Moravany.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Moravany manor houseMoravany manor house (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

An exhibition inspired by archaeological discoveries and showing the birth of art in Slovakia is being held at the historical Moravany manor house in Moravany nad Vahom near the western-Slovak spa town of Piešťany.

Named 'Ground Zero', the exhibition includes one of the oldest sculptures found in the country.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Venus of Moravany is made of mammoth tusk ivory and dates back to 22,800 BC. The sculpture, as well as bones and hand axes, confirms the presence of early humans in the region. Mammoth bones and hunters’ tools were discovered in a nearby settlement.

(Source: Kaštieľ Moravany, ArtRooms)

The exhibition focuses on the earliest art in Slovakia and the life of Paleolithic humans. It includes artefacts lent by the Imrich Winter Balneological Museum in Piešťany from regional and European archaeological sites.

With archaeology and paleontology as the main topic, about 50 artists from Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Finland and Thailand came together with their creations. Visitors can see a metaphorical timeline of passage of time from youngest to oldest artists.

The exhibition is open on Friday afternoons and during weekends until September 18.

Countrywide events

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia in the grip of heat and drought

Low water levels, dried up rivers, and the president losing the popularity contest. Learn more in today's digest.


5 h
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová at a press briefing after her meeting with PM Eduard Heger on July 22, 2022.

Slovak president is losing the popularity contest

Zuzana Čaputová, trust in whom has dropped precipitously over the past year, is under attack by politicians from all sides. Will she run again in 2024?


15 h

Kofola to curb the use of water after local river dries up

Rajčianka River has dried up in a section measuring a kilometer-and-a-half.


11 h
The press shop in Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava.

Closed recycling loop reduces need for raw material and energy

Volkswagen Slovakia sends high-quality aluminium offcuts for re-processing.


24. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad