Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
28. Jul 2022 at 17:13  I Premium content

Hundreds of fish killed in lake "apocalypse"

Heat and lack of oxygen blamed for deaths.

author
Anton Hrachovský
External contributor
Dead fish on the lake Listové jazero.Dead fish on the lake Listové jazero. (Source: Jozef Lengyel)

Hundreds of fish were found dead in a lake after soaring temperatures created an 'apocalypse' for the animals.

The dead fish were found at the Listové jazero nature reserve near the village of Vrbová nad Váhom (Komárno district) over the weekend.

Anton Zuber, a guard at the reserve, said: "On Saturday, two or three fish were floating on the surface. On Sunday at lunchtime, there were already a lot of dead fish."

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Related article Extreme drought in more than half of Slovakia Read more 

Hundreds died

On Monday, July 25, Jozef Lengyel, a State Nature Protection zoologist, who registered the death, said that in total, 558 individual fish of eight species had been killed.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia in the grip of heat and drought

Low water levels, dried up rivers, and the president losing the popularity contest. Learn more in today's digest.


5 h
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová at a press briefing after her meeting with PM Eduard Heger on July 22, 2022.

Slovak president is losing the popularity contest

Zuzana Čaputová, trust in whom has dropped precipitously over the past year, is under attack by politicians from all sides. Will she run again in 2024?


15 h

Kofola to curb the use of water after local river dries up

Rajčianka River has dried up in a section measuring a kilometer-and-a-half.


12 h
The press shop in Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava.

Closed recycling loop reduces need for raw material and energy

Volkswagen Slovakia sends high-quality aluminium offcuts for re-processing.


24. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad