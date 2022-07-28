Hundreds of fish killed in lake "apocalypse"

Heat and lack of oxygen blamed for deaths.

Hundreds of fish were found dead in a lake after soaring temperatures created an 'apocalypse' for the animals.

The dead fish were found at the Listové jazero nature reserve near the village of Vrbová nad Váhom (Komárno district) over the weekend.

Anton Zuber, a guard at the reserve, said: "On Saturday, two or three fish were floating on the surface. On Sunday at lunchtime, there were already a lot of dead fish."

Hundreds died

On Monday, July 25, Jozef Lengyel, a State Nature Protection zoologist, who registered the death, said that in total, 558 individual fish of eight species had been killed.