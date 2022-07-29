News digest: Beauty contestant's Illegal Bratislava beach hut gets the chop

Slovakia receives first, €400m payment from EU Recovery plan, fines for drivers who use mobiles are to rise, reconstruction of Trenčín synagogue begins.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, July 29 edition of Today in Slovakia – the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

For weekend events and news on travel and culture in Slovakia, see the latest edition of our Spectacular Slovakia newsletter.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

It's not a ‘mobile bio-project’ and it's got to go, says council: illegal beach hut removed from Zlaté Piesky

Removal of the illegal structure at the Zlaté Piesky recreational area. (Source: Facebook profile of Martin Chren)

The physical removal of illegal structures does not happen very often in Slovakia. But the Bratislava borough of Ružinov is the latest public authority to summon up the courage to take such a step. At the popular Zlaté Piesky lakeside recreation venue, council workers demolished a structure that Daniela Kralevich, 35, a well known participant in beauty pageants, built in late 2019 without the proper permits.

Kralevich claims the structure, which was built on the lake shore, was legal and had permits. She argued that the object was not a genuine structure, as it was not firmly connected to the ground. Instead – and despite it looking suspiciously like a beach hut – she claimed it was a “mobile bio-project”. She has filed several complaints in connection with the case.

More stories on Spectator.sk:

VOLUNTEERING: Slovak charity worker Jana Žilková has taken on the challenge of charity work and is now based in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar.

NATURE: Rajecká Dolina valley offers plenty of options to spend your time, including hiking, cycling as well as a spa.

SHEEP: The tradition of herding sheep has returned to the alpine meadows of the Low Tatras.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you!

Anniversary of the week

The illuminated iconic building of Slovak radio. (Source: Sme)

On August 3, 1926, radio broadcasting from Bratislava started. The programme Radiojournal was initially broadcast twice a week.

Feature story for today

Inside the aluminium manufacturer in Žiar nad Hronom, central Slovakia, rumours of layoffs and even an end to production circulated for months. Slovalco CEO Milan Veselý has been warning about such a scenario since last year.

Now, electricity price hikes have brought this key regional employer to its knees. In recent months, the plant has already reduced aluminium production by 40 percent. Three hundred out of 450 employees are to lose their jobs.

Officially, no final decision on closure has been made. The Norwegian majority shareholder, Norsk Hydro, and the Penta investment group should decide within a few weeks. It seems the Heger government has left it too late to make any decisive intervention.

Too late for the governemnt to react. Why Slovalco has to lay people off Read more

Picture of the day

The manor house in Čunovo, a Danube village that is part of Bratislava, is being turned into an environmental centre. (Source: Courtesy of BSK)

In other news