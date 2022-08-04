Orava calvary restored to former glory

Opening planned for next week to mark Assumption Day.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

A 160-year-old calvary in Zákamenné village, Orava region, is being restored to its former glory as it prepares to open next week after reconstruction.

The metal roofing on the chapels at the 14 stations of the cross has been replaced with shingles, and brizolite plaster with polished lime, and after many years the central chapel of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is once again dominated by an onion-shaped tower.

Decorative artwork inside the three upper chapels has also been restored.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

"Before the reconstruction, the calvary had the appearance it gained in the 1990s,” Mayor Peter Klimčík said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “At the time, restoration work was done so that it would not deteriorate. The roof was tin and the plasters were brizolite. Our goal is to restore the calvary to its original appearance from the 1920s."

Restoration workers used historical photos from around 1920, since they could not find any older images, according to the mayor. He added that the most challenging part of the work was returning a replica of the original tower to the main chapel.

"They managed it perfectly - I would say that it is even more beautiful than before. They constructed it on the ground, then lifted it up with a crane and installed it," he said.

Historical paintings are also being restored in the three upper chapels. The walls were cleaned and plastered last year and this year work has focused on colour correction and restoration of patterns.

Assistant restorer Miroslav Harbula said each chapel is unique with its own distinctive decoration.

The calvary's opening is planned for August 14 ahead of the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides