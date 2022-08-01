Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Aug 2022 at 13:17

No smoking or advertising. Košice has a new protected tree

The tree is 100 years old.

author
Elena Danková
External contributor
The 100-year-old tree in Košice.The 100-year-old tree in Košice. (Source: TASR)

From Monday, August 1, the city of Košice has a new protected tree – the small-leaved lime tree on Letná Street.

A dominant element of the Malá Praha I courtyard, the approximately 100-year-old tree is about 15 metres high, its crown has a diameter of 16 metres and the circumference of its trunk is 237 centimetres.

Four years ago, it received the title Tree of Freedom because it was planted during the First Czechoslovak Republic.

Activists are also pleased with the new addition.

Related article Wise trees tell their stories Read more 

No landscaping

There is a protected zone within a 12-metre radius from the trunk of the lime.

