No firewood exports planned, the Agriculture Ministry has said.

People in Slovakia are rushing to buy firewood ahead of the winter season, but shortages are already reported. (Source: Sme - Ján Krošlák)

People in Slovakia have been rushing to buy firewood as gas heating becomes more expensive due to the war in Ukraine.

Many suppliers are already reporting firewood shortage. They have already sold as much as last year. The state enterprise, Forests of the Slovak Republic (Lesy SR), is dealing with the same problem.