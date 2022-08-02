Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Aug 2022

Not a terrorist but a bully - and a victim?

The backstory of a young man who published threats regarding bombing a market.

Roman Cuprik
Roman Cuprik
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Police)

He published a threat of a bomb attack on the July Spiš Market in Spišská Nová Ves, eastern Slovakia, and challenged the police to come and get him.

"It's all my idea to commit the biggest mass murder in the whole city our aim is to kill at least 50-100 people we have bombs we have everything...[sic]," the author of a video post wrote.

In May, several media outlets reported that a video with disturbing content was being circulated on social media. Its author also posted on Facebook that the police were looking for Aleš Š. from Košice, who was a murder suspect and threatened with a terrorist attack.

The mayor of Spišská Nová Ves, Pavol Bečarik (SNS), had to calm the situation and said the market would not be cancelled and that the police was solving the situation.

A few days later, the police released a video of a National Criminal Police raid during which a young man was detained.

