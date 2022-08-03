FAQ: What to do after your baby is born in Slovakia

The newborn is automatically registered with their mother's health insurer.

FAQ on what to do when your child is born in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

The Slovak government has made things easier for new parents. Here are answers to questions on what parents (don't) have to do right after their baby is born.

Do you have more questions? Let us know at spectator@spectator.sk.

Do I have to apply for my newborn’s birth certificate in person?

No, visiting a civil registration office (matričný úrad) is no longer required to register your newborn or to pick up their birth certificate, which is needed for many purposes in life.

You can get everything done at the hospital, but no later than the day after your baby was born. You and the child's other parent have to sign the newborn’s forename and surname agreement (dohoda rodičov o mene a priezvisku dieťaťa).

Your hospital will give you the printed version to sign.