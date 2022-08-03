Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Aug 2022 at 9:55  I Premium content

FAQ: What to do after your baby is born in Slovakia

The newborn is automatically registered with their mother's health insurer.

Compiled by Spectator staff
FAQ on what to do when your child is born in Slovakia.FAQ on what to do when your child is born in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

The Slovak government has made things easier for new parents. Here are answers to questions on what parents (don't) have to do right after their baby is born.

  1. Do I have to apply for my newborn’s birth certificate in person?
  2. Are there any conditions for the father of my child to meet before he signs the required documents?
  3. What if the father cannot sign the documents at the hospital?
  4. What will happen with the agreement after it is signed?
  5. Do I need any other documents from the hospital upon my departure?
  6. Will the civil registry office send my newborn’s birth certificate to me automatically?
  7. Do I have to pay for my newborn’s birth certificate?
  8. Do I have to register my newborn with a health insurance provider?
  9. How can I register my newborn with a paediatrician?
  10. What is my newborn’s permanent residence?
  11. What is my newborn’s permanent residence if they were born outside Slovakia?
  12. Do I have to apply for a one-off payment given to mothers after they give birth?
  13. What documents do I need to apply for my baby’s identity documents?

Do you have more questions? Let us know at spectator@spectator.sk.

  • Do I have to apply for my newborn’s birth certificate in person?

No, visiting a civil registration office (matričný úrad) is no longer required to register your newborn or to pick up their birth certificate, which is needed for many purposes in life.

You can get everything done at the hospital, but no later than the day after your baby was born. You and the child's other parent have to sign the newborn’s forename and surname agreement (dohoda rodičov o mene a priezvisku dieťaťa).

Your hospital will give you the printed version to sign.

