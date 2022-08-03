Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Aug 2022 at 12:07  I Premium content

Will apartments be cheaper? What locations saw the biggest property price increases? (Q&A)

Prices grew faster outside capital.

author
Tomáš Vašuta
External contributor
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Although Bratislava has in the recent past usually seen larger movement in real estate prices than in other parts of the country, new data suggests the opposite is now true.

National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) statistics for the second quarter of the year show that property in regions outside the capital have seen substantial price rises.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Index business magazine has prepared a set of questions and answers on the situation in the real estate market based on the latest NBS analysis.

In recent weeks there have been reports of a change in the real estate market. Do the NBS statistics confirm this?

Not yet. However, NBS analysts say that month-on-month price hikes have slightly slowed. While during the first three months of 2022, property prices increased quarter-on-quarter by 8.5 percent, in the second quarter it was “just” 6.4 percent.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Real Estate

Top stories

Test drivers on Jawa 50 type 05 motorcycles.

How an unwanted motorcycle became a legend

Motorcycles from Považská Bystrica took Czechoslovakia by storm.


20 h

Human bones four meters high. Žilina crypt reveals new secrets

Of particular interest are the textile findings.


2. aug

News digest: Slovakia remembers Roma Holocaust victims

A gay love story, largest developers, and Queen Elizabeth II exhibition.


18 h
Slovak-Hungarian painter and baron Ladislav Mednyánszky.

A gay painter lost his love. Their relationship continued in diaries

All that painter Ladislav Mednyánszky had left after the love of his life, Bálint Kurdi, died prematurely were memories and a single portrait.


1. aug

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad