Will apartments be cheaper? What locations saw the biggest property price increases? (Q&A)

Prices grew faster outside capital.

Although Bratislava has in the recent past usually seen larger movement in real estate prices than in other parts of the country, new data suggests the opposite is now true.

National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) statistics for the second quarter of the year show that property in regions outside the capital have seen substantial price rises.

The Index business magazine has prepared a set of questions and answers on the situation in the real estate market based on the latest NBS analysis.

In recent weeks there have been reports of a change in the real estate market. Do the NBS statistics confirm this?

Not yet. However, NBS analysts say that month-on-month price hikes have slightly slowed. While during the first three months of 2022, property prices increased quarter-on-quarter by 8.5 percent, in the second quarter it was “just” 6.4 percent.