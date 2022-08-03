News digest: Many ask the question and receive bleak responses

A new hiking challenge, two-wheeled legends, and war not the biggest fear of Slovaks.

Good evening. The Wednesday, August 3 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Will flats be cheaper?

A new block of flats in Stará Turá, Trenčín Region. The building served as a dormitory in the past. (Source: TASR)

Although in the recent past Bratislava has usually seen greater shifts in real estate prices than in other parts of the country, new data suggests that the opposite is now true.

National Bank of Slovakia statistics for the second quarter of the year show that property in regions outside the capital have seen substantial price rises.

Can we expect prices to fall?

More today's stories from The Slovak Spectator website

FAQ: 13 questions and answers on what new parents should do after their baby is born.

13 questions and answers on what new parents should do after their baby is born. OPINION: Why is President Zuzana Čaputová a problem for some?

Why is President Zuzana Čaputová a problem for some? WEATHER: Slovakia will spend the next few days under heat alerts.

Slovakia will spend the next few days under heat alerts. POLL: A recent survey shows that fears of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict are decreasing.

Recommendations for the weekend

Bojnice Castle: Evening walking tours will be held on August 5-6, starting at 19:30. Visitors will encounter several ghosts, including the White Lady and the Black Lady.

Challenge: The National Sports Centre has launched a summer-autumn hiking challenge, "Vykroč na vrchol, Slovensko!", which ends October 29. Hikers should climb Téry Hut or Zbojnícka Hut, Ďumbier, Kriváň and Rysy.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

The story of a "people's" motorcycle

Around 1.7 million Pionier motorcycles were produced in Považská Bystrica, western Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Around 1953, the Communists started thinking of introducing a "people's" motorcycle to Czechoslovakia. In other words, they were looking for a motorcycle the price of which would be low enough that everyone could afford it.

Explore the story of legendary Jawa motorcycles, which became a sales hit.

IN OTHER NEWS:

On August 3, the Special Prosecutor's Office ordered police investigators to reopen the investigation that concerns former PM Robert Fico (Smer) and others due to identified mistakes and missing evidence. The Office also decided on Fico's complaint from April with regard to the charges he faces, but the decision has not been published.

(Smer) and others due to identified mistakes and missing evidence. The Office also decided on Fico's complaint from April with regard to the charges he faces, but the decision has not been published. On August 6 an indoor swimming pool in Petržalka (plaváreň) should reopen after almost a month.

(plaváreň) should reopen after almost a month. Košice Airport had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat in the early hours on Wednesday . One flight to Vienna had to be delayed.

. One flight to Vienna had to be delayed. The validity of pink driver's licences, which were issued from 1993 to 2004, will end on the last day of December 2023. Drivers can already request a new driver's licence.

Roma children attend a summer school at the Lunik IX neighbourhood in Košice, run by a local primary school, on August 3, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nom.) was denounced by PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) for appointing Petra Svobodová the new Medical Implementing Agency head on August 1. When the Smer party was in power, she worked at the Agricultural Paying Agency (PPA). Svobodová's previous superior and former PPA head, Juraj Kožuch, faces charges in a corruption case linked to the agricultural agency and EU funds, the Sme daily wrote.

on August 1. When the Smer party was in power, she worked at the Agricultural Paying Agency (PPA). Svobodová's previous superior and former PPA head, Juraj Kožuch, faces charges in a corruption case linked to the agricultural agency and EU funds, the Sme daily wrote. A park ranger working at Poloniny National Park has been laid off after a tourist reported that the ranger had picked blueberries in an area under the highest level of protection, Korzár reported.

in an area under the highest level of protection, Korzár reported. The hospital in Nitra has temporarily closed its children's intensive care unit due to a shortage of nurses, some of whom have contracted Covid-19. Slovak health care has long been understaffed. The unit should reopen in September.

