Hungary buys former seat of Constitutional court in Košice

The reconstruction is from ground up.

The reconstruction works on the Palace of Čáki-Dezőfi.

Sounds of vigorous construction work echo in the centre of Košice from a building in the middle of Hlavná Street. The new owners of a iconic building are undertaking a new look.

The Palace of Čáki-Dezőfi is a national cultural monument. From its establishment in 1993 to the end of 2006, the Constitutional Court of the Slovak Republic was located here.

Later, the building was rented by the Panta Rhei chain of bookstores.

Building will be put to new use

In January 2021, the palace at 72 Hlavná Street was purchased by Hungary, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs.