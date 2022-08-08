Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Aug 2022 at 12:18  I Premium content

Dissatisfaction over ban on entering Košice forests

Dry forests mean higher risk of fire.

author
Kristián Sabo
External contributor
A helicopter was necessary to put out an extensive forest fire near the village of Malá Lodine in the Košice-okolie Distrcit.A helicopter was necessary to put out an extensive forest fire near the village of Malá Lodine in the Košice-okolie Distrcit. (Source: TASR)

A ban on entering Košice city forests has been issued as a result of high temperatures and the associated risk of fires. The ban is valid until further notice.

An extensive fire near the village of Malá Lodina in the Košice District, extinguished by volunteer and state firefighters who used helicopters, served as a warning.

Police officers, members of the District office, employees of the Košice urban forests and the forest guard check the forests.

Lack of precipitation

There have been several violations of the ban since it was issued, but were dealt with by admonishments and warnings.

