Dissatisfaction over ban on entering Košice forests

A ban on entering Košice city forests has been issued as a result of high temperatures and the associated risk of fires. The ban is valid until further notice.
An extensive fire near the village of Malá Lodina in the Košice District, extinguished by volunteer and state firefighters who used helicopters, served as a warning.
Police officers, members of the District office, employees of the Košice urban forests and the forest guard check the forests.Remember these days the next time you go vote Read more
Lack of precipitation
There have been several violations of the ban since it was issued, but were dealt with by admonishments and warnings.