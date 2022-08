The far-right party is not a real threat today, the Prosecutor General’s Office claims.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka will not submit a proposal to dissolve the People’s Party Our Slovakia, an extremist political party better known as the ĽSNS, to the court because it is not a threat to democracy.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The prosecutor general is the only authority that can file such a proposal to the court.