Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
9. Aug 2022 at 18:15  I Premium content

Amid the coalition crisis, SaS submits a major constitutional bill

The SaS party, which has left the coalition, is confident its constitutional bill on pensions can succeed in the parliament.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
SaS MP Peter Cmorej during a press conference on August 8, 2022.SaS MP Peter Cmorej during a press conference on August 8, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), a party that left the coalition amid a political crisis in early summer, has submitted a constitutional bill on adequate financial security in old age to the parliament.

The government promised to introduce the constitutional law that would concern the pension system and new basic rules for its management in its programme declaration when it took power in 2020.

The SaS and experts began to work on the bill last year, but the party curbed its efforts earlier this year following the promises of its then coalition partners, that the parliament would pass similar basic rules in the first reading together with a so-called parental pension before the summer.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“No progress has been made,” SaS chair and Economy Minister Richard Sulík said at a press conference on August 8.

The parliament then solely passed on the parental pension proposal, which is part of another pension-related legislation, to the second reading. Retired parents should receive higher pensions thanks to their working children, according to the proposal. The parliament is expected to vote on it in September.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Disinformation media returns after a forced break

People can soon bid farewell to the late Cardinal Tomko. An American has written a book about 1993 Slovakia.


2 h
The Great Pyramid of Giza.

Are there hidden chambers in the Pyramids? Slovaks could help find them

Scientists are studying ancient monuments using a method based on gravity.


8. aug

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad