News digest: Slovakia honours fallen miners

A problem with Russian oil supplies fixed. Slovakia has no cardinal.

Good evening. The Wednesday, August 10 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Russian oil flows again

The Bratislava refinery of Slovnaft. (Source: TASR)

Transneft, a Russian transport company, has resumed oil supplies through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which leads to Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

The company said it turned on the pumps at 15:00 CET.

About an hour later, Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) and the Bratislava refinery Slovnaft confirmed that Russian oil was flowing again.

The pipeline has been out of service since last week. Ukraine halted oil transit because it did not receive money for it from Russia for the month of August. Moscow sent the money, but the amount was returned in July.

Sulík said that neither Russia nor Ukraine was to blame for the situation. According to him, the problem arose when processing a payment in a bank in Western Europe, as a result of anti-Russian sanctions.

Anniversary

Day of White Roses

A monument to the victims of mining accidents in the Upper Nitra region. (Source: TASR)

The Day of Victims of Mining Accidents in Slovakia - August 10 - is associated with the biggest tragedy in the history of mining in Slovakia, which took place on August 10, 2009 in the Handlová coal mine, Upper Nitra region.

Nine miners and 11 rescuers died in an explosion in the mine.

On August 10, Slovakia remembers the 476 lives lost in mining accidents in the Upper Nitra region, the TASR news agency reported.

This memorial day, known as the Day of White Roses as well, commemorates more than 300 historically mapped mining tragedies that took place in metal mining mines around Slovakia.

The white rose is supposed to represent innocence, and green leaves represent the hope that such a tragedy will never happen again.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Fashion, music, WELOVEVERYSIMPLE

WLVS LIVE 003 in Kulturpark, Košice (Source: Šimon Ďuriančik (IG: simontheseal))

First, it was fashion. Then came music.

Although many think it was the other way around, WELOVEVERYSIMPLE was at first a small fashion show in Michalovce, a small town halfway between Košice and the border with Ukraine.

Today though, WELOVEVERYSIMPLE is a collective group of young rappers, singers, and producers from eastern Slovakia, performing music that is a mixture of hip-hop, rap, R&B, and soul.

Event: The group will perform at Grape Festival, which will kick off in a few days.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), a coalition party, has said its ministers will most likely resign at the end of August. Finance Minister (OĽaNO) Igor Matovič will not resign as the SaS party has demanded, believes the party's chair Richard Sulík.

Finance Minister (OĽaNO) Igor Matovič will not resign as the SaS party has demanded, believes the party's chair Richard Sulík. More than 180,000 vaccines against Covid-19 from Moderna have expired, the Health Ministry told the TASR news agency.

Slovak female tennis players have won gold medals at the under-12 European Team Championship in Ajaccio, France. (Source: TASR)

Addressing doctors' salaries will not be enough to stabilise staff and avert the worsening situation in the health sector. Systemic changes in the entire sector are necessary, the Slovak Medical Chamber (SLK) said in response to the negotiations on the salaries of medical professionals.

Systemic changes in the entire sector are necessary, the Slovak Medical Chamber (SLK) said in response to the negotiations on the salaries of medical professionals. Slovaks need nearly 13 gross annual salaries to buy a new 70-square-metre flat, according to the latest Deloitte report.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.