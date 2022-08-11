Schools to decide on use of mobile phones. New rules come into effect

Changes accompany the upcoming school year.

Mobile phones and communication with parents are among the things governed by the new rules that Slovak schools are expected to observe as of the new school year.

The 2022/2023 school year starts on September 5 for all primary and secondary schools in Slovakia. Some changes in the rules that schools need to observe concern pupils and students of all ages, including universities, where the academic year typically starts in the second half of September. For university students, new rules have also been introduced to deal with plagiarism. Before the start of the new school year, schools have also designed a new plan in the event of a Covid outbreak, the Sme daily reported.

This year will be accompanied by minor changes, though teachers have been calling for a more thorough systemic approach. Shortly before the summer holidays they took to the streets to protest, calling for higher wages and significant improvements of their working conditions.

Coronavirus in schools

Schools are ready for a possible Covid outbreak and will follow the same rules as in the previous school year. The Education Ministry has distributed antigen Covid home-use tests for elementary schools, high schools and specialized schools. The tests are ready for use in case of an outbreak scenario.

Headmasters are required to inform the Regional Office of Public Health (RÚVZ) in case a Covid epicentre appears in their school.

Primary schools