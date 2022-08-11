Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

11. Aug 2022 at 11:40

Industry manages to withstand inflation for now

Year-on-year sales have risen.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative photo, statistics.Illustrative photo, statistics. (Source: Unsplash)

Sales have risen in four out of five economic sectors in year-on-year statistics, the Statistics Office wrote in their June report. The only sector falling behind is construction, with sales lower than in the previous year.

In industry, sales have risen 2.8 percent compared to last year. Out of 16 industry branches, 12 have proven an increase in sales. Producing vehicles for transportation and items out of rubber and plastics had the biggest impact. The lowest sales have been reported in the electronics industry.

Transportation and storage sales have also risen. In past years, the increase has been rapid. Year-on-year sales have increased by 29.5 percent. After sixth months, growth in transportation and storage are the most dynamic in increase, growing by 25.1 percent.

Selected market services reached a 5.1% year-over-year increase in sales in June 2022, marking its fifteenth consecutive month of growth.

In June 2022, the revenues of companies from the information and communication activities sector grew by 10.5 percent year-on-year, but the rate of revenue growth slowed down by half after a long time. In a six-month period, the increase reached 14.3 percent.

Sales in the construction industry keep decreasing for the second month in a row. In June 2022 they were down by 7.2 percent year-on-year. After six months, the overall decrease has reached 3.2 percent.

Industry

