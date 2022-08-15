Items in shopping cart: View
15. Aug 2022 at 11:49  I Premium content

Autumn Covid-19 wave expected to be milder

New vaccines will arrive in September.

Ján Krempaský
The occupancy of Covid beds will be one of the main factors for the classification of districts.The occupancy of Covid beds will be one of the main factors for the classification of districts. (Source: SITA)

Slovakia will almost certainly be hit by another Covid-19 wave in the autumn, but it should be much milder than any the country has experienced in the last two years, experts have said.

Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas and infectologist Peter Sabaka have said they are not expecting to see the reintroduction of strict restrictions during the coming wave. Disease experts are also encouraging people to get vaccinated, saying that with the exception of high-risk patients, people can wait for the omicron vaccine which should arrive in Slovakia at the end of September.

Summer wave ending

According to data from the Institute of Health Analysis, the summer Covid-19 wave is coming to an end in Slovakia, having peaked on July 20.

"For the last two or three weeks, we have seen a decrease in hospitalizations," said Mikas. Over the past week, the number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals dropped by eight percent, from 643 to 590.

In previous waves, there were as many as five thousand patients with the disease in hospital at one point.

