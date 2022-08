The country would most likely support an EU-wide ban.

In light of several EU member states’ efforts to completely ban Russian citizens from entering the European Union, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine being the reason, the question is what side Slovakia stands on.

Today, the country approves tourist visas only for Russians who visit their relatives living in Slovakia or study at Slovak universities. Russian athletes get their visas approved as well.