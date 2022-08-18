Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
18. Aug 2022 at 16:37

Slovak sprinter just misses medal at European Championship

Volko equals own Slovak record on way to finals.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Ján Volko. Ján Volko. (Source: TASR/AP)

Slovak sprinter Ján Volko made Slovak athletics history at the European Championships in Munich, finishing just outside the medals in the 100-metres finals.

No Slovak had ever run in the finals of the event at the European Championships before Volko, who finished with a time of 10.16 seconds. Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs took gold with a time of 9.95 seconds.

Volko had equalled his own Slovak record of 10.13 seconds in the semi-finals.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"This potato medal [a Slovak expression used for the 4th place - ed. note] is worth a gold one to me. I wasn't far off a medal, but that was the way it was supposed to be today and I'm very happy with [my result]," said Volko after the race.

"Just reaching the finals was a success. I enjoyed challenging with the best. We did our best, I can't ask for more."

Four years ago Volko had finished 13th at the European Championships in Berlin.

Volko has previously taken the full set of medals in the 60-metre sprint at European Athletics Indoor Championships.: he won silver in Belgrade in 2017, gold at Glasgow in 2019, and bronze in Torun last year.

Top stories

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok

Korčok may soon quit as foreign minister. Who will then safeguard Slovakia's foreign policy line?

If Freedom and Solidarity leaves the government, PM Heger will need to look for a new head of diplomacy.


5 h
Altogether 131 refugees from Ukraine are accommodated at the premises of the Prešov prison; the capacity of the facility is 151 people. The original inmates were moved to Sabinov. The picture features an angel in the Ukrainian national colours created by one refugee and her son as a thank you gift for visitors.

It's August and I really want to go home to Ukraine

A Ukrainian refugee, mother of two, tells the story of her escape to Slovakia and the six months she has lived here so far.


15. aug

Swiss trams start up in Horehronie region

First test rides have been successful.


16. aug
Silvia Solymosy and Jozef Solymosy pose for photographers with their medals at the end of the mixed duet technical final at the European swimming championships in Rome on August 15, 2022.

Slovak artistic swimmers win historic medals at European championships

The Solymosy siblings have won two bronze medals in Rome.


15. aug

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad