Slovak sprinter just misses medal at European Championship

Volko equals own Slovak record on way to finals.

Slovak sprinter Ján Volko made Slovak athletics history at the European Championships in Munich, finishing just outside the medals in the 100-metres finals.

No Slovak had ever run in the finals of the event at the European Championships before Volko, who finished with a time of 10.16 seconds. Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs took gold with a time of 9.95 seconds.

Volko had equalled his own Slovak record of 10.13 seconds in the semi-finals.

"This potato medal [a Slovak expression used for the 4th place - ed. note] is worth a gold one to me. I wasn't far off a medal, but that was the way it was supposed to be today and I'm very happy with [my result]," said Volko after the race.

"Just reaching the finals was a success. I enjoyed challenging with the best. We did our best, I can't ask for more."

Four years ago Volko had finished 13th at the European Championships in Berlin.

Volko has previously taken the full set of medals in the 60-metre sprint at European Athletics Indoor Championships.: he won silver in Belgrade in 2017, gold at Glasgow in 2019, and bronze in Torun last year.