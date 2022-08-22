Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
22. Aug 2022 at 8:21  I Premium content

How to remember the ‘Russian tanks’ 54 years on

Slovaks know all too well what happens when you do not fight back against occupiers.

Michaela Terenzani
Tanks in BratislavaTanks in Bratislava (Source: UPN archive)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. In this issue, we mark the anniversary of the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia, look at who the next foreign affairs minister might be, and highlight the story of a Ukrainian mother living as a refugee in Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Please note that Monday August 29 and Thursday September 1 are national holidays in Slovakia. Last Week in Slovakia is taking a break next week, and will be back with the next issue on September 5. Until then, follow www.spectator.sk for updates about the government crisis and more.

Memories of a previous invasion

On the night of August 20, 1968, troops from every one of its notional allies in the Warsaw Pact (except Romania and Albania) entered the territory of Czechoslovakia to put an end to its democratisation movement, thereby cementing its status as a Soviet satellite on the western flank of what was then the Eastern Bloc.

This is, somewhat inaccurately, etched into the collective memory of the inhabitants of the then Czechoslovakia, as the arrival of “the Russian tanks” or just “the Russians”. In reality, the soldiers on the Soviet-made tanks were of various nationalities, from Kazakh to Ukrainian. But our collective memory does not fail us when it recalls the invasion as, at root, a display of Russian imperialism – not unlike the one the world has been witnessing this year in Ukraine. Indeed, for many Czechs and Slovaks in their sixties and seventies, whose lives changed from one day to the next – like that of photographer Pavol Bielik – the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year was a reminder of 1968. The “we’ve been there too” feeling may be one reason why the wave of solidarity with Ukrainians fleeing the war was so strong here. Many were reminded of their own friends and relatives who fled the country in 1968 and soon after – you can read some of their stories, collected four years ago in The Slovak Spectator.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Slovakia has not been successful in integrating Ukrainian pupils in schools for now, the available data shows.

A big decision for Ukrainian mothers: Slovak school or no Slovak school?

Refugee children are not obliged to attend Slovak school at present.


20. aug

News digest: Slovakia marks anniversary of Warsaw Pact invasion

Fire consumes vineyards in Bratislava, another tanker with LNG for Slovakia arrives in Croatia and the President's Office wants to lead by example by cutting its energy consumption.


19. aug
Painter Andrej Dúbravský with his paintings in Trnava's gallery.

One last party before a catastrophe? Naked men and bees to deliver the answer

Andrej Dúbravský's biggest exhibition in Slovakia is on display.


18. aug

Turzovské Lakes: A retreat for Austro-Hungarian high society

Košice region planning brighter future for spa.


17. aug

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad