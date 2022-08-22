Items in shopping cart: View
Minority government looking increasingly likely

SaS set to leave coalition next week.

Michaela Terenzani
SaS leader Richard Sulík leaves the meeting of coalition parties on August 20. SaS leader Richard Sulík leaves the meeting of coalition parties on August 20. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

"Everything is heading toward our resignations," leader of the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party Richard Sulík said on August 20, after a meeting of the four parties that make up the governing coalition.

SaS withdrew from the coalition agreement and issued an ultimatum to its partners in early July: either Igor Matovič, leader of the strongest coalition party, OĽaNO, resigns as finance minister or SaS leaves the government.

As Matovič, who had already had to resign as prime minister last year and swapped posts with current PM Eduard Heger, does not appear to be ready to leave, the latter option - which could lead to early elections - appears to be increasingly likely.

Heger came up with a programme of five points that he summed up in a Facebook post after the talks, but SaS branded his proposed changes "cosmetic", as they did not include Matovič's departure.

SaS: Matovič will not change

