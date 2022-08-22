News digest: Bear overpopulation in Slovakia appears to be a myth

Fitch's negative outlook on Slovakia, and the Education Ministry promises a better integration of Ukrainian children in schools.

Good evening. The Monday, August 22 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Schools ready to take in Ukrainian kids, though integration lags

The summer school in Vlčkovce, near Trnava. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia has not fared well when it comes to integrating Ukrainian pupils in schools up until now.

Things will change for the better, Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) pledged in mid-August. Schools will receive a financial contribution from EU funds for each Ukrainian pupil. Schools also have enough places, he announced.

The Slovak Spectator approached nearly 20 Ukrainian mothers and asked them to share if they have registered their children in primary schools in Slovakia. Most said that their children only attend Slovak schools.

However, most Ukrainian refugee children do not attend Slovak schools.

Ukrainian-language school: Slovakia has only one school where children are taught in the Ukrainian language.

Ukrainian mother: Anastasiia Kasian shares her experience with Slovak schools.

Throwback: A few months ago, schools only learnt how to integrate Ukrainian children.

For a deeper insight into current affairs, check out our Last Week in Slovakia piece published earlier today. The latest edition's focus is on the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

"It is worse now than at the beginning"

Anastasiia Stepura with material aid she helped collect in the Slovak Academy of Sciences. (Source: Martin Bystriansky/SAV)

Lviv-born scientist Anastasiia Stepura, who has lived in Bratislava since 2019, shares her beginnings in Slovakia and speaks about people's kindness after Russia invaded Ukraine. In her view, however, the human psyche is already tired.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The police announced the past weekend that Foreigners' Police in Bratislava would be closed on Monday , August 22. Foreigners' Police was opened after all on Monday. Those who did not make it to the department on Monday can turn up at the department this Thursday, the police told The Slovak Spectator.

, August 22. Foreigners' Police was opened after all on Monday. Those who did not make it to the department on Monday can turn up at the department this Thursday, the police told The Slovak Spectator. Yellow and orange storm alerts are in place around Slovakia, but Bratislava and Trnava Regions, until the late evening. The yellow storm warning will be in place across the country on Tuesday, until 21:00.

are in place around Slovakia, but Bratislava and Trnava Regions, until the late evening. The yellow storm warning will be in place across the country on Tuesday, until 21:00. The eduRoma civic organisation has published a book that can help tackle the segregation of Roma children in schools. "Education At The Edge" also proposes a legal definition of "school segregation".

On Monday, August 22, the police launched the nationwide "Responsibility" campaign, which is intended to draw attention to the dangers of alcohol behind the wheel. Drivers can be breath-tested for alcohol this week. Drunken drivers in the Žilina Region caused the highest number of accidents in the first half of 2022. (Source: TASR)

The Judicial Council elected lawyer Ondrej Laciak as a candidate for the ad hoc judge post at the European Court of Human Rights. If the government approves the nomination, it will be his second term. Slovakia has three ad hoc judges at the court. An ad hoc judge replaces the national judge if they cannot sit in the case.

at the European Court of Human Rights. If the government approves the nomination, it will be his second term. Slovakia has three ad hoc judges at the court. An ad hoc judge replaces the national judge if they cannot sit in the case. Supreme Administrative Court Judge Katarína Benczová was not elected as a candidate for the post of the judge at the European General Court by the Judicial Council.

by the Judicial Council. The number of tick-borne encephalitis cases increased significantly year-on-year, the Public Health Authority said. Unpasteurised sheep's milk products were considered the likely source of tick-borne encephalitis in the three confirmed epidemics of the disease.

year-on-year, the Public Health Authority said. Unpasteurised sheep's milk products were considered the likely source of tick-borne encephalitis in the three confirmed epidemics of the disease. In the Košice university hospital, the magnetic resonance imaging device is temporarily not working after the device accidentally attracted a metal-made bed.

The traditional making of plum jam during the Poddargovské Slávnosti celebrations in Dargov, Košice Region, on August 21, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia won a silver medal in the men's K4 500 metres at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday, August 20, and thus defended the silver from last year through Samuel Baláž, Adam Botek, Denis Myšák, Csaba Zalka.

