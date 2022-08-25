How Slovakia's largest toystore chain started sending geopolitical signals

Who is the mysterious Mr Dráčik who protested the defence cooperation agreement with the US and wanted to buy gas for Slovakia?

"Only a slaver robs you of your sovereignty, not a friend. Only a slave voluntarily gives up sovereignty, not a free person. We are Slovaks, not slaves."

No, this is not a quote from a cheap, nationally-oriented motivational piece of literature. This is a statement that appeared on the online shop of one of the largest toy sellers in Slovakia.

At the beginning of this year, the Dráčik [or Little Dragon in English] toy store chain launched a campaign on its official website, fighting against the defence agreement between Slovakia and the US. Statements of this kind have continued to appeared ever since. Although unsigned, it is almost certain that their author is the owner of Dráčik, Dušan Víglaský.

The history and financial results of the retail chain show that he is a successful businessman. In recent months, however, the chain has been called controversial. So, who is Dušan Víglaský?

A mysterious businessman

There are businesspeople who like to talk about their success story and do so often. Especially if they can boast of good results or a company that can compete with big foreign players on the market.

The Dráčik toystore chain meets all these criteria. However, the story of its birth cannot be found in the Slovak media.

Why is that? As journalists like to look for success stories of Slovak companies, it is unlikely that they would not want to write an article about Dráčik as well. Yet for such an article to be published, the willingness of the other party is necessary. In the case of the chain owner, it would seem that there is little.