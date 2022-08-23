Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. Aug 2022 at 19:05

News digest: Ukrainians will receive Slovak military vehicles

Rising energy prices may shut down schools for winter. A documentary about The Beatles photographer from Slovakia.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Tuesday, August 23 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovakia will send BVP1 vehicles to war

State Secretary for the German Defence Ministry Benedikt Zimmer, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď and his State Secretary Marian Majer attend a press conference after the signing of a deal on further military cooperation on August 23, 2022, in Bratislava. State Secretary for the German Defence Ministry Benedikt Zimmer, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď and his State Secretary Marian Majer attend a press conference after the signing of a deal on further military cooperation on August 23, 2022, in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

The defence ministries of Slovakia and Germany have signed a deal that will see a number of heavy machineries arrive in Slovakia and Ukraine.

Slovakia will receive 15 German tanks, the Leopard 2 and 4, from Germany, and Slovakia will send 30 infantry fighting vehicles: the BVP 1.

The first German tank should arrive in Slovakia this year. Slovakia will send its fighting vehicles to its eastern neighbour in the weeks to come.

You can read more stories on the military on here and the war in Ukraine on here.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

  • Schools: With higher energy bills, schools are considering a longer winter holiday to save costs.
  • LGBT+: A same-sex couple have tried to obtain permanent residence in Slovakia without any success. It's court time.
  • Archaeology: Researchers want to renew a 1922 dig and find old graves, but don't know the exact location.

FEATURE FOR TUESDAY

Slovak behind iconic Beatles photographs

Dežo Hoffmann started off as a war photographer, documenting the Spanish Civil War. Dežo Hoffmann started off as a war photographer, documenting the Spanish Civil War. (Source: TRIGON PRODUCTION/ Dežo Hoffmann Archive)

A new documentary, 'Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of the Beatles', directed by Patrik Lančarič and produced by Patrik Pašš from Trigon Production, opened in Slovak cinemas in early summer of this year. It is 110 years since the birth of the legendary, though by some standards forgotten, Slovak photographer, celebrating his life and legacy.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • The new apostolic nuncio Nicola Girasoli has arrived in Slovakia. The Italian has worked as apostolic nuncio in Peru. He was ordained a priest in 1980.
  • If Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) leaves the ministerial post at the end of August as a result of the ongoing political crisis, Richard Prokypčák will join him. He heads Slovenský Plynárenský Priemysel, a major energy supplier in Slovakia.
  • The Czech Republic on the Slovak border started an exercise on Tuesday morning to test the performance of security forces. Checks have been temporarily introduced at the border crossings.
  • The European Commission has not yet taken a stand on investment aid in the amount of €267 million that Slovakia announced for the carmaker Volvo's EV plant.
  • Entrance fees to national parks could be introduced at the busiest hiking trails, locations or at the biggest attractions to regulate the number of visitors, the Institute for Environmental Policy's study shows. The total annual income from the fees could be between €6.6 and €11.1 million.
Remains of several centuries old road, which copied the medieval Via Magna, has been discovered during the recent reconstruction of the first class road I/66 near the village of Devičie, Banská Bystrica Region. The section about 300 metres long. Remains of several centuries old road, which copied the medieval Via Magna, has been discovered during the recent reconstruction of the first class road I/66 near the village of Devičie, Banská Bystrica Region. The section about 300 metres long. (Source: TASR - Jozef Poliak)
  • The SaS party will vote for an extra tax on Russian oil, but its support is contingent on further tax cuts. The party wants to see VAT on fuels go down from 20 percent to 8 percent.
  • A gas interconnector (103-km-long on the territory of Slovakia) between Slovakia and Poland should be launched on Friday, August 26. Slovakia is a step closer to using the global LNG network.
  • Sunflower Tours, a travel agency specialising in tours in Egypt, is ending its activities and filing for bankruptcy.
  • The company Mondi SCP in Ružomberok will suspend production for two weeks in September due to a plant-wide shutdown for maintenance work.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

