Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Aug 2022 at 7:30

Nine things each of us can do to make Slovakia a better country

Anger and lies dominate among part of the population. The rest of us need to actively defend society.

Jakub Filo
Jakub Filo
(Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

Part of society has been overtaken by anger, hatred, conspiracy thinking and lies. These people do not shy away from calling for violence, wishing death upon scientists or experts. They call for revolutions, for putting up borders and holding courts martial. Social media grant them nearly unlimited space, thus providing an arena for them to spread their lies, false information, anger, and hate at an alarming speed.

This plays into the hands of populists, fascists, and extremists, who are ready to take advantage of such moods in society for their own political agenda. We need to start actively fighting against it. More than ever before it is important for decent people to not remain silent. If they vacate the online space, lies and hatred will fill it instead. And once they are in, it will be hard to get rid of them.

The following advice does not aspire to be a generally applicable instruction manual. It is merely an attempt to help this country not be overtaken by hate and lies.

Spread information and facts

