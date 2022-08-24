Six months on, Slovakia continues to stand with Ukraine

Ruling politicians repeated messages of support for Slovakia's neighbour facing Russian aggression.

“Russia’s imperial ambitions aren’t above international law,” stated President Zuzana Čaputová after attending the second Crimea Platform Summit. Slovakia is set to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as the war continues.

Additional military aid is prepared to support its eastern neighbour, wrote Čaputová to mark Ukraine's Independence Day, celebrated on August 24. This year, the day coincides with another landmark: six months since the beginning of the war.

Slovakia's governmental politicians sent out a clear message of support to Ukraine today, along with criticism towards violence. Slovakia has so far joined the war effort by providing military equipment as well as shelter to tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Representatives supporting Ukraine

“We have always stood by our neighbour [Ukraine] and will continue to do so. The world stands with Ukraine,” Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) wrote.

Heger previously met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, when he travelled to Kyiv and Bucha in the spring alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and head of EU's diplomacy, Josep Borell.



Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS) once again criticised “[Russia’s] unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.” Korčok believes that it is important to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity with the help of all its allies.

"Ukraine foiled the plans of the invaders and is fighting for freedom," Korcok wrote.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) brought up Ukraine's resilience, stating that Slovakia continues to stand with Ukraine.

Vice-President of European Parliament, Michal Šimečka (chair of the non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia), wrote that Europe must remain steadfast and united in fighting against Putin's regime.

Slovakia helping Ukraine

Slovakia has been helping Ukraine since the very beginning. In Slovakia, volunteers helped refugees to stay warm and informed. People, municipalities, hotels, schools, and companies came together to provide shelter. Organisations and initiatives were formed to sustain help. Over 90,000 people have received temporary protection status in Slovakia. The status is intended for citizens of Ukraine and foreigners with legal residence in Ukraine, and it is granted as soon as they cross the border to Slovakia.

Slovakia has so far approved €190 million in humanitarian and military assistance. Some of the most notable military aid included the donation of its old S-300 air defence system, the deal on providing the Slovak-made Zuzana 2 howitzers and helicopters. Most recently, the defence minister announced that Slovakia has agreed with Germany to send military vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for German tanks reinforcing Slovak armed forces.