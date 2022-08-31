Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
31. Aug 2022 at 11:00

Czech and Slovak pavilion for Venice Biennale closes

Almost century-old building to shut until 2025.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Ben Markel)

The Czech and Slovak pavilion in Venice used during the city's Biennale arts festivals has been closed for repair work expected to take up to three years.

The pavilion, completed and ceremonially opened for the XV Venice Biennale in 1926, has not undergone any major reconstruction work in the almost 100 years since it was opened and is in need of renovation to allow its continued operation.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The pavilion, which is the work of modernist Otakar Novotný (1880 – 1959), is situated in a prestigious location on one of the two main axes of Giardini Park. It has a rectangular floor plan with a central exhibition hall and still bears the simple inscription 'Cecoslovacchia' from when it was opened.

A decision was taken to start the work after an accident left its skylights broken.

Estée Lauder denied her roots, but others were proud of their Slovak origins Read more 

The Slovak National Gallery has said the reconstruction is unlikely to finish before 2025. The management of the Venice Biennale has decreed that no construction work can take place in the Giardini di Castello area during exhibitions, leaving only a few months of the year when renovations can be carried out.

Top stories

Prime Minister Eduard Heger (centre) and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (left) arrive at a government meeting on August 31, 2022, in Bratislava.

Finance Minister Matovič willing to resign, but has conditions

Igor Matovič wants the SaS party to support his economic and social proposals.


39m

Nine things each of us can do to make Slovakia a better country

Anger and lies dominate among part of the population. The rest of us need to actively defend society.


26. aug
Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok.

Respected foreign minister among those ready to leave Heger's cabinet

Ivan Korčok should resign on August 31 with three other SaS ministers.


18 h
Vivid Squae: Hidden places and Untold Stories exhibition

Chicago and Bloody Wednesday part of the history of Bratislava's squares

The biggest central space in Slovakia's capital tells its history before it changes again.


26. aug

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad