News digest: Another high-rise building in Bratislava

Foreigner Minister Korčok asked to not leave the govt. Croatian linguist's passion for Slovak.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Today in Slovakia is back after a day off and ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Minister Korčok asked to stay in govt

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok. (Source: Marko Erd for the Sme daily)

Several ministers are expected to quit Prime Minister Eduard Heger's government as a consequence of finding no solution to the coalition crisis, but one minister might stay.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Amid the war in Ukraine some people, even within the four-party coalition, have made calls on Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok to not leave the post.

"He should stay," said the prime minister of the strongest ruling party, OĽaNO.

Four ministers nominated by the SaS party, including Korčok, should submit their resignation letters to the Presidential Palace on August 31. President Zuzana Čaputová will accept them a week later.

Related: If SaS leaves the government on Wednesday, PM Heger will most likely lead a minority government.

Igor Matovič: The Denník N daily reported on August 30 that Finance Minister and OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič might step down from the ministerial post - a demand laid down by SaS in early summer, after SaS ministers leave the government.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

Business: The war in Ukraine changes Europe's gas map.

The war in Ukraine changes Europe's gas map. Travel: A daily in Ireland recommends Irish people to visit Bratislava.

A daily in Ireland recommends Irish people to visit Bratislava. Culture: Foreigners speak about their first impressions and struggles over the first year in Slovakia.

Foreigners speak about their first impressions and struggles over the first year in Slovakia. Politics: From September 1, Slovak airspace will be guarded by Czech and Polish air forces.

From September 1, Slovak airspace will be guarded by Czech and Polish air forces. Business: A new high-rise building will be constructed in Bratislava.

A new high-rise building will be constructed in Bratislava. Politics: Slovakia marked the anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising on August 29, and a scandal occurred again.

FEATURE FOR TUESDAY

How a Croatian linguist fell in love with the Slavic Esperanto

Croatian linguist Siniša Habijanec. (Source: TASR)

Croatian linguist Siniša Habijanec has made Slovak, often called the Slavic Esperanto because research shows that statistically it is the most comprehensible language to other Slavic language speakers, his life's work.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Education Ministry knows about the nationwide shortage of teachers , mainly for mathematics, physics, chemistry or foreign languages. The ministry is also starting to grapple with a shortage of teachers in the first stage of primary schools, said Education Minister Branislav Gr ö hling (SaS).

, mainly for mathematics, physics, chemistry or foreign languages. The ministry is also starting to grapple with a shortage of teachers in the first stage of primary schools, said Education Minister Branislav Gr hling (SaS). Slovakia concluded a €447 million intergovernmental agreement with Finland for the purchase of 76 armoured combat vehicles on Tuesday. The first vehicle should be delivered in September 2023.

on Tuesday. The first vehicle should be delivered in September 2023. On August 30, the central crisis staff dealt with the preparation of an action plan for the integration of Ukrainians who fled to Slovakia before the war. At the same time, the staff discussed the establishment of a working group to deal with energy security.

Vietnam Day took place in Bratislava on August 28, 2022. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

MPs of the SaS party submitted several economic laws to parliament . They want to change the method for calculating the registration fee for motor vehicles, reduce the value-added tax on motor fuels and for restaurants, as well as increase the levy on the proceeds of certain online gambling games and introduce a tax on gas pipelines.

. They want to change the method for calculating the registration fee for motor vehicles, reduce the value-added tax on motor fuels and for restaurants, as well as increase the levy on the proceeds of certain online gambling games and introduce a tax on gas pipelines. The new gas pipeline is not a solution to rising energy prices or to the escalating climate crisis. The launch of a new gas pipeline between Slovakia and Poland , tying us to years of dependence on fuel that is expensive and contributes to the climate crisis, is no reason to celebrate, Greenpeace Slovakia said. (SITA)

, tying us to years of dependence on fuel that is expensive and contributes to the climate crisis, is no reason to celebrate, Greenpeace Slovakia said. (SITA) Bratislava Castle will be closed to visitors on August 31 and September 2 due to preparations for Open Doors Day in the parliament, which will take place on Constitution Day, September 1.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.