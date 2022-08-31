Finance Minister Matovič willing to resign, but has conditions

Igor Matovič wants the SaS party to support his economic and social proposals.

This is a developing story. The Slovak Spectator will update as the situation develops.

The strongest ruling party, Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) has said its party leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovič is prepared to step down as minister.

The announcement comes at the last minute. Wednesday is the day when Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), one of the four coalition parties, should leave the government led by PM Eduard Heger of the OĽaNO party due to Matovič’s reluctance to leave his ministerial chair and Heger’s refusal to dismiss him.

If SaS leaves, Heger will be at the helm of a minority government.

SaS conditioned its stay in Heger’s cabinet by the removal of Matovič from the government at the start of the summer due to his constant attacks on SaS and the mishandling of public finances.

After two months of rejecting SaS’ demand, Matovič and his party have changed their minds. However, they have several conditions.

Matovič wants to see Economy Minister and SaS chair Richard Sulík, whom the finance minister often attacks online or at his press conferences, step down.

In addition, the prime minster has said ahead of today’s government meeting that Matovič is willing to leave the Finance Ministry only after SaS supports OĽaNO’s concept of ten government measures that are said to help people.

These measures include higher child allowances, higher taxes on Russian oil and gas pipelines, the freeze of electricity prices for all households, and further financial support of households when it comes to their gas and heating bills, among other things. According to the proposal, SaS would also have to vote for the 2023 state budget, a budget responsibility draft law, and a constitutional law on the stability of the country’s pension system.

Matovič is not present at today’s government meeting because he is still on holiday in Spain. Instead, he has shared several posts on Facebook.

“We believe that SaS will approach it [the offer] responsibly,” the finance minister wrote, prompting SaS to put Slovakia first.

SaS ministers, including Economy Minister Richard Sulík and Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, left the government meeting for an hour to discuss the proposals.

“The fact that today, a day after the deadline [August 30], he [Matovič] comes up with demands is a deliberate prolongation of the coalition crisis and playing with the country,” Sulík said.

The economy minister submitted his resignation letter to the Presidential Palace in the morning. Sulík added his party is open to discussing the ten proposals only after the finance minister resigns.

Today, President Zuzana Čaputová has also invited PM Heger and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) to the Presidential Palace to discuss the coalition crisis. The meeting of the three highest constitutional officials should take place today at 13:30.