News digest: The 'coalition crisis' ship still afloat

Slovakia marks 30 years since the adoption of its constitution.

The Wednesday, August 31 edition of Today in Slovakia

September 1 is a national holiday in Slovakia. Here's what it means for you.

Sulík resigns, Matovič has time to think

Prime Minister Eduard Heger (centre) and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (left) arrive at a government meeting on August 31, 2022, in Bratislava. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The coalition government crisis, which was supposed to end on the last day of August, will continue till Monday at least.

The strongest ruling party, Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), announced ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday, August 31, that its party leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovič is prepared to step down as minister.

The SaS party has been demanding Matovič's resignation for several weeks, the party's major condition for not leaving the government.

However, OĽaNO has two conditions before its finance minister goes. One has already been met by SaS: Economy Minister and SaS chair Richard Sulík submitted his resignation on August 31.

The party refuses to meet OĽaNO's second demand for the time being.

FEATURE FOR WEDNESDAY

Slovak constitution turns 30

The Slovak constitution was adopted on September 1, 1992. (Source: SITA)

Slovakia's constitution, adopted 30 years ago, is referred to in some legal circles as a 'shopping list'.

Since that day on September 1, 1992, just four months before Czechoslovakia split into two countries, different parliaments have voted for 20 constitutional amendments – and unsuccessfully tried to change the constitution another 120 times.

Today, experts believe the country's supreme legislative act needs to be treated with more respect.

Parliament: Open Doors Day will start at 9:00 on September 1 in Bratislava.

IN OTHER NEWS:

On November 14, the Day of Slovak Culture will take place in Oslo , the capital of Norway. The event should lead to the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and creative industry, as well as increase the interest of Norwegian society in Slovakia in terms of tourism and economy.

, the capital of Norway. The event should lead to the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and creative industry, as well as increase the interest of Norwegian society in Slovakia in terms of tourism and economy. In the second quarter of 2022, the prices of dwellings increased by 16.3 percent year-on-year in Slovakia, surpassing the rate of year-on-year growth from the first quarter of 2022, the Statistics Office said.

A total of 3,370 Ukrainians entered Slovakia through its border with Ukraine on August 30. Nearly 300 applied for temporary protection status.

