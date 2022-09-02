Bratislava restores 10 official spots for grilling in forest parks

They are located in the the hills and meadows above the capital.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Mestské lesy v Bratislave, Bratislava’s municipal forest company, has comprehensively renovated and restored 10 places for grilling food in the forest parks it administers. Visitors can already use them, as it is now possible to grill and toast again in marked places. As of the end of last week firefighters cancelled a ban on barbecue fires that had been in place because of the dry weather.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

“I thank visitors to the forest park for their patience and compliance with the ban,” Marek Páva, who is in charge of managing the city department, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “I believe that the new firepits will be a pleasant compensation for the temporary restrictions and will make many barbecuers happy during the autumn recreation season.”

The repaired firepits can be found at the Železná Studnička recreational zone next to the Cesta Mládeže road; on American Square under Kamzík hill; between Snežienka and Kamzík; near the Pod Dubmi well; in the Kačínská Valley; and above Pekná Cesta.

Each barbecue spot has now three low benches for sitting arund the fire and one “A-set” also with a table. There is fine gravel around each firepit, to reduce the risk of fire spreading. The edge of the pit is made of granite, allowing bread to be placed on it while bacon or sausages are roasted, as is traditional in Slovakia.

At the same time, the municipal company is reminding visitors of "the griller’s code". According to this, they should start a fire only in a designated firepit, for which wood must be stored at least two metres away. Before leaving, it is necessary to put the fire out with water, and to rake over the cinders. It warns that barbecuers should not play loud music or otherwise disturb forest animals or other visitors. When leaving, they should not forget to leave the picnic area clean and safe.

“Make sure that there are no empty bottles, cans and other trash left behind,” the city organization urges.