Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
5. Sep 2022 at 11:43

Slovaks receive fake call-up papers

Some people want to spread panic, police warn.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Police)

The police are warning against fraudulent call-up papers that many Slovaks receive, the police stated on their social network profile, where they deal with hoaxes and fraud.

The fake order states that the person in question should come to the military unit in Kežmarok and that people should participate in a voluntary military exercise lasting 14 days.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

According to the police, the call-ups also state that a person must immediately notify their employer that they are joining basic service.

"This is a fraud. We regularly warn you of various tactics scammers employ, but as you can see, they try many things. Most of them want to take money away from you, for some it is about inducing panic," the police noted on social media.

The Slovak Republic has not declared a state of war and there is no reason for anyone to conscript people into military service.

"The papers you find in your mailbox contain your data, but its text is printed on paper that is several decades old. It does not contain any military stamp, nor true information," the police informed Slovaks, adding that there is no need to respond and the papers should be thrown away.

Military

Related topics: Hoax

Top stories

Igor Matovič (OĽaNO)

Ordinary people make for decidedly ordinary politicians. Look at Slovakia

Without politics, there is no predictability and no accountability.


3 h
American philosopher Jon Stewart.

An American Philosopher in Slovakia: I have done my best work here

Jon Stewart is a globally recognised, award-winning thinker and writer.


5 h
Igor Matovič

Matovič stays, Heger government to lose majority in parliament

The coalition declared it wants independent experts to replace the soon-to-resign SaS ministers.


5 h
Traditional "vinobranie" event in Pezinok.

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 1 and September 10, plus regular services in different languages, training, and temporary exhibitions.


1. sep

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad