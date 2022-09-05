Slovaks receive fake call-up papers

Some people want to spread panic, police warn.

The police are warning against fraudulent call-up papers that many Slovaks receive, the police stated on their social network profile, where they deal with hoaxes and fraud.

The fake order states that the person in question should come to the military unit in Kežmarok and that people should participate in a voluntary military exercise lasting 14 days.

According to the police, the call-ups also state that a person must immediately notify their employer that they are joining basic service.

"This is a fraud. We regularly warn you of various tactics scammers employ, but as you can see, they try many things. Most of them want to take money away from you, for some it is about inducing panic," the police noted on social media.

The Slovak Republic has not declared a state of war and there is no reason for anyone to conscript people into military service.

"The papers you find in your mailbox contain your data, but its text is printed on paper that is several decades old. It does not contain any military stamp, nor true information," the police informed Slovaks, adding that there is no need to respond and the papers should be thrown away.