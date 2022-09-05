Items in shopping cart: View
5. Sep 2022 at 11:46

Schools return to pre-pandemic education as new year begins

Pupils no longer need masks.

Compiled by Spectator staff
First-graders in a school in Malacky, western Slovakia.First-graders in a school in Malacky, western Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

After two months of holiday, the gates of primary and secondary schools are opening on Monday, marking the beginning of the new school year. In total, around 880,500 children and pupils will attend schools this year.

"Out of this, about 174,500 children will visit kindergartens," reported the Education Ministry, adding that 60,280 pupils will start to attend primary schools for the very first time.

About 475,000 pupils will return to primary schools and approximately 204,000 pupils will attend secondary schools on a full-time basis.

The ministry also confirmed that schools are opening without any significant epidemiological measures this time around and will function just like before the pandemic.

In their classes pupils and students will not be required to wear masks, only a child with a positive test will be isolated. In the case of a bad pandemic situation, a school principal has the option to close the class for five days or declare a holiday. The student can also be excused from attending school for five days.

Schools will no longer be required to fill out any Covid-related forms. Testing will no longer be mandatory.

Longer school trips, ski tours, and excursions or health protection courses are also allowed.

If a child was not present at school for more than five school days, for example due to an illness, a parent has to submit a declaration that the child no longer has any symptoms.

