Google Maps helps to save fuel on Slovak roads

Slovakia joins Canada, USA, and Germany in more eco-friendly travel.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

When planning a trip, you can now be more eco-friendly. Google Maps has launched a new fuel-saving addition to their app in Slovakia.

Drivers now have a choice to plan their trip based on their preferences on Slovak roads, the Sme daily reported. The new function of Google Maps allows to turn on the app add-on to navigation. The app now shows the fastest and most eco-friendly route.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Eco-friendly route not always the fastest

Users can see the amount of fuel saved and the time difference between the two. The eco-friendly route does not necessarily mean the fastest one. When choosing eco-friendly routes, the app shows the amount of fuel saved.

Artificial intelligence calculates current traffic and considers long-term data, thanks to which it can predict possible road restrictions or obstacles. It is up to the driver to choose between a fast or ecological route.

For the add-on to function properly, drivers need to choose their type of vehicle from petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric, since all calculations depend on the vehicle type. Fuel consumption or battery power affect the calculations.

Greener roads

Google Maps has introduced the app add-on to the USA, Canada, and Germany already. Slovakia will join other countries in the launch in the upcoming days.

According to the Statista company, road transport is the largest source of carbon emissions in the entire European Union, accounting for more than a quarter by volume.