News digest: U.S. Steel Košice to cut down its work force

Russian products disappearing from stores in Slovakia, and a potential replacement for departing MFA Ivan Korčok.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Wednesday, September 7 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

U. S. Steel's blast furnace is off

U.S. Steel Košice (Source: Courtesy of U.S. Steel Košice)

The Košice plant of the American steelmaker U. S. Steel started the planned temporary shutdown of one of its blast furnaces this week. The shutdown of the VP2 blast furnace started on Monday and will last last 60 days.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The firm insists that the temporary shutdown is not linked to the current situation on the market.

At the same time, the company plans to cut down on its work force.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

Study: Teenagers have a problem distinguishing true from false health-related information.

Teenagers have a problem distinguishing true from false health-related information. Travel: The live beekeeping museum in Moravany, eastern Slovakia, offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the life of bees in historic hives and the work of beekeepers, as well as experiencing apitherapy.

The live beekeeping museum in Moravany, eastern Slovakia, offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the life of bees in historic hives and the work of beekeepers, as well as experiencing apitherapy. App: Google Maps has launched a new fuel-saving addition to their app in Slovakia.

Google Maps has launched a new fuel-saving addition to their app in Slovakia. Politics: Rastislav Káčer, a Slovak ambassador to the Czech Republic, is rumoured to replace the departing Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok.

FEATURE FOR WEDNESDAY

Russian goods slowly vanishing from Slovak stores

Small grocery stores, large supermarkets, cinemas and publishing houses decide themselves whether they will continue to offer Russian products. (Source: Sme)

Eastern European shops in Bratislava still sell Russian food items among others, but products perceived as Russian are mostly not made in Russia.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Finance Minister and OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič is yet another member of government who has confirmed that experts will replace the four departing SaS ministers . They should not be members of any of the three coalition parties. Matovič also confirmed that energy policy expert Karel Hirman is one of the candidates for the economy minister post.

. They should not be members of any of the three coalition parties. Matovič also confirmed that energy policy expert Karel Hirman is one of the candidates for the economy minister post. The average nominal monthly wage of an employee in the Slovak economy increased by 7.4 percent year-on-year, to €1,291. However, the cost of living increased at an even faster rate and significantly exceeded the growth of nominal wages. The real wage in Slovakia declined by 4.5 percent year-on-year, the Statistics Office said.

Holders of Slovak diplomatic and other special passports will face no visa obligations when travelling to Oman following an agreement with the Sultanate of Oman.

when travelling to Oman following an agreement with the Sultanate of Oman. This August, 774 Slovak citizens went bankrupt , down 8.8 percent y-o-y and up 7.8 percent m-o-m, shows an analysis by the company CRIF SK.

, down 8.8 percent y-o-y and up 7.8 percent m-o-m, shows an analysis by the company CRIF SK. During the second quarter of 2022, 4,685 dwellings were completed in Slovakia, which represented a year-on-year decrease of 3.8 percent. Approximately 70 percent of the total number of completed dwellings were family houses.

Lesy SR, a state firm and a dominant player in the timber market in Slovakia, became a target of hackers last Wednesday but the firm did not report it, Denník N wrote on September 6. The firm's IT systems remain paralysed.

last Wednesday but the firm did not report it, Denník N wrote on September 6. The firm's IT systems remain paralysed. HC Košice, a ice-hockey team, decided to move to a smaller stadium, from Steel Arena to Crow Arena, due to rising energy prices.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.