Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Sep 2022 at 11:44

Fortischem announces mass layoff, hundreds of jobs at risk

Companies say the state needs to come up with a compensation programme for steep energy bills.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
FortischemFortischem (Source: Fortischem)

The chemical company Fortischem, a major employer in central Slovakia, may be about to lay off hundreds of its employees.

Fortischem, located in the mining town of Nováky, Trenčín Region, says that it is in a difficult economic situation due to the increasing prices of utilities and the sanctions against Russia. The company, which had been in financial difficulties already last year, is complaining about missing government compensation system for businesses.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

362 job positions are at risk due to the critical situation.

“The different approach to the regulation of energy prices in Europe does not allow our company to translate energy costs into the prices of our products, making our company uncompetitive," noted chairman of the company’s board, Jan Křička, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Major role in pandemic

Fortischem is based in the central-Slovak town of Nováky in the Trenčín Region, mainly known for coal mining. It produces raw chemical materials, and played a crucial role during the Covid-19 disease as Slovakia's only producer of chlorine used for water purification and as a disinfectant, TASR wrote.

The chemical company is one of the largest employers in the region. However, it has been experiencing problems for a long time. Since 2021, Fortischem has been controlled by the Prague-based CM-CREDIT company of the KAPRAIN financial group.

SkryťRemove ad

Last year, Fortischem ended up in the red with a loss of more than 9.9 million euros, and is currently under temporary protection due to the threat of bankruptcy, TASR reported.

The war in Ukraine exacerbated the company's problems. The Dennik N daily reported in April this year that Fortischem cut production down to 30 percent.

"Our company's existence is at risk due to the extremely high energy demand of our production and our dependence on eastern markets," the company told the daily back in April.

Major players in employment out

Several production companies have already reported difficulties due to increasing energy prices and missing state support.

In early July, the Orava-based metallurgical company OFZ announced lay-offs of about 150 employees. About 200 more employees are currently on vacation leave. With energy prices increasing, the company said that it could not compete with other EU companies.

In the same month, the aluminium manufacturer Slovalco, based in Žiar nad Hronom, Banská Bystrica region, laid off hundreds of employees in response to increasing energy prices, emissions restrictions and decreasing aluminium prices. The company is considering a complete shutdown of its plant, the only aluminium manufacturing facility in Slovakia. Slovalco is of strategic importance for Slovakia, since it supplies car companies with products.

Earlier this week, the Košice plant of the American steelmaker U. S. Steel started the planned temporary shutdown of a blast furnace. However, USSK insisted that the temporary shutdown is not linked to the current situation on the market. The company did not specify how many of their employees were affected by the shutdown. On the other hand, the company’s representatives called for the Slovak government to react in relation to increasing energy prices. At the same time, U.S. Steel Kosice unveiled what it calls its “motivation programme” for employees to file resignations by agreement.

Top stories

Resonance of light

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 8 and September 18, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


21 h
Regional election 2017

Resident foreigners can vote in forthcoming municipal and regional elections

See who is running for posts in municipal and regional bodies in Bratislava and Bratislava Region.


21 h

Russian goods slowly vanishing from Slovak stores

Russian shops in Bratislava renamed.


7. sep
Rastislav Káčer during Globsec 2019.

Another former ambassador to the US may replace Korčok as foreign minister

Heger is expected to submit the final list of replacements for outgoing SaS ministers this week.


21 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad