Original paving design offered free to public and private developers in Bratislava

Public and private developers are now able to use paving stones featuring an original design created just for Bratislava. The Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB), which describes itself as "a contributory organisation of Bratislava", will grant a free license to use the design to interested parties – including on privately owned land – under precisely defined conditions.

“For the city, this is an opportunity to extend this type of paving to as many streets as possible, thanks to which public spaces will be unified more quickly,” the MIB wrote in its press release.

In particular, the MIB is offering a free license to Bratislava boroughs and state institutions that make investments in the capital’s public spaces.

“The paving license will be granted for projects located in the territory of Bratislava; at the same time, it will be a one-time grant of a license for a specific project,” MIB explained. “After obtaining the license, interested parties can produce the paving at their own expense.”

Inspired by European cities like London, Berlin and Barcelona, Bratislava has redesigned its paving. Its design refers to the work of the important Slovak artists Miroslav Cipár, Ľudovít Fulla and Milan Dobeš. It is expected to appear gradually as streets around the city are renovated. A sample can already be seen on Mišíková Street, on Slavín hill, and on Krížna Street in the city.